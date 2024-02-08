Man who died on light rail train in St. Paul remains unidentified nearly a month later

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are asking for help with identifying a man found dead on a Metro Transit light rail train last month.

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 13, concerned riders on the Green Line reported an unresponsive man, according to the Metro Transit Police Department. Police met the train at the Capitol/Rice Street Station in St. Paul. Despite lifesaving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from MTPD and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office have not been able to identify the man since the incident happened nearly a month ago.

Photos taken from LRT surveillance cameras of the unidentified man shortly before his death Metro Transit Police Department

The man is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 106 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and a goatee. He was last wearing a charcoal and mustard-colored North Face jacket, black gloves, dark jeans and dark shoes. Police say he does not have any tattoos or other identifying marks.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at 651-266-1700.