Man suffers gunshot wound to the chest in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a man was shot in the chest late Wednesday afternoon in north-central St. Paul.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Cottage Avenue West at about 4:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting, where they found the 49-year-old victim.

The man was brought to Regions Hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and they don't think this was a random attack.

