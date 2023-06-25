Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during argument in Minneapolis' Kingfield neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – An argument that turned violent is what Minneapolis police say led to a stabbing on the city's south side early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 3700 block of 1st Avenue South in the Kingfield neighborhood.  

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to be OK.

Police say no arrests have been made.

