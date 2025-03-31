Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot while driving on I-94 in Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines
Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines 03:48

A man was shot while driving on a highway in Minneapolis Monday morning, and authorities are unsure if he'll survive.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was heading east on Interstate 94 when he was shot, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers and state troopers responded to help him under West Broadway Avenue.

4t-vo-mpls-shooting-wcco7fyj.jpg
WCCO

His wounds were potentially life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. A woman in the vehicle was unharmed.

The highway was shut down for about three hours as authorities investigated. No one has been arrested and the investigation continues.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.