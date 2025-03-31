Man shot while driving on I-94 in Minneapolis, police say
A man was shot while driving on a highway in Minneapolis Monday morning, and authorities are unsure if he'll survive.
The man, who is in his early 20s, was heading east on Interstate 94 when he was shot, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers and state troopers responded to help him under West Broadway Avenue.
His wounds were potentially life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. A woman in the vehicle was unharmed.
The highway was shut down for about three hours as authorities investigated. No one has been arrested and the investigation continues.