Man shot while driving on I-94 in Minneapolis, police say

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

A man was shot while driving on a highway in Minneapolis Monday morning, and authorities are unsure if he'll survive.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was heading east on Interstate 94 when he was shot, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers and state troopers responded to help him under West Broadway Avenue.

WCCO

His wounds were potentially life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. A woman in the vehicle was unharmed.

The highway was shut down for about three hours as authorities investigated. No one has been arrested and the investigation continues.