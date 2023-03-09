Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is dead after he was shot and killed in a Cub Foods parking lot on Thursday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff says law enforcement was called to the Cub Foods on 250 57th Avenue Northeast in Fridley shortly after 11 a.m. 

A man had been shot there, and though he was taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead soon after he arrived.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is in its early stages. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:20 PM

