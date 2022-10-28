Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.

A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.

The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.