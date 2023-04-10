Man shot dead after "verbal altercation" in north Minneapolis ID'd as Quinntrail Young

MINNEAPOLIS -- The victim in a fatal shooting that happened at a gathering over the weekend has been identified.

Investigators say what started as a "verbal altercation" at a gathering in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning ended with a man shot to death, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Russell Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., finding a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

On Monday, the medical examiner's office identified the victim as Quinntrail Young, of Minneapolis. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

As of yet, police have not said they've arrested anyone in the incident. The shooting is under investigation.