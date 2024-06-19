Man shot by acquaintance in Minneapolis has grave injuries, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A man shot by someone he knows in Minneapolis Tuesday night is now fighting for his life, according to police.

The man got out of his vehicle to talk to an acquaintance near Franklin and Hiawatha avenues around 8:15 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. The acquaintance then shot him.

The man drove himself to a nearby fire station and was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His injury is life-threatening, police said.

The shooter has not been arrested. Police are investigating.

This is at least the second serious shooting in Minneapolis in the past week. On Saturday, a woman in her 20s was shot near an encampment in south Minneapolis. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.