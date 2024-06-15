A woman is in serious condition after a shooting near an encampment

Woman seriously hurt in shooting near encapment

Woman seriously hurt in shooting near encapment

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman in her 20s has life-threatening injuries after a shooting near an encampment at 28th and Columbus Avenue.

Police say that the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene where the found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Police say that there have been no arrests at this time.