A woman is in serious condition after a shooting near an encampment

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman in her 20s has life-threatening injuries after a shooting near an encampment at 28th and Columbus Avenue. 

Police say that the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene where the found the woman with a gunshot wound. 

She was taken to a local hospital. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police say that there have been no arrests at this time. 

First published on June 15, 2024 / 9:46 PM CDT

