Man sentenced in arson that damaged Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023 01:16

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been sentenced for setting a Salvation Army in Brooklyn Park on fire last year, destroying winter coats meant for those in need.

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged in November with arson, burglary, and damage to property after security video showed him piling a chair and coats onto a pew in the chapel before setting them on fire. Heinrich pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, but pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

Charges state that Heinrich caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property.

On Monday, Heinrich was sentenced to 90 days in the Hennepin County workhouse and three years of probation. However, the judge says he doesn't need to report to the workhouse because he's already served enough time with good behavior to fulfill that part of the sentence.

Heinrich's probation conditions include mental health treatment, a job training requirement and he cannot have firearms, alcohol or drugs.

Minneapolis native and NBA player Chet Holmgren donated nearly 200 coats to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army to replace those damaged in the fire.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:59 AM

