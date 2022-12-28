Watch CBS News
Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.

According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. 

Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650. 

