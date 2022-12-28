Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.

According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

CBS

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record.

Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.