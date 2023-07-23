Man hospitalized after shooting on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s was shot just south of downtown Minneapolis Saturday night, but police say he is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. near Franklin and Nicollet avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Responding officers found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

No one has yet been arrested, but police are investigating.

