Man hospitalized after shooting on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s was shot just south of downtown Minneapolis Saturday night, but police say he is expected to survive.
The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. near Franklin and Nicollet avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Responding officers found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
No one has yet been arrested, but police are investigating.
