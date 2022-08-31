Watch CBS News
Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.

The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.

The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.

Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.

Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.

Police said an investigation is underway.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 8:00 AM

