Man opens fire multiple times in Columbia Heights neighborhood, triggering standoff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Police say a standoff ended peacefully Monday evening after a man fired a gun several times in a residential Twin Cities neighborhood.

Columbia Heights police officers were called to the 3900 block of 5th Street at about 5:30 p.m. after reports came in of a man who "had discharged a firearm into the air."

Police secured the neighborhood and got into communication with the suspect. At 8 p.m., the man reportedly surrendered. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:14 PM

