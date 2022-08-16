Man opens fire multiple times in Columbia Heights neighborhood, triggering standoff
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Police say a standoff ended peacefully Monday evening after a man fired a gun several times in a residential Twin Cities neighborhood.
Columbia Heights police officers were called to the 3900 block of 5th Street at about 5:30 p.m. after reports came in of a man who "had discharged a firearm into the air."
Police secured the neighborhood and got into communication with the suspect. At 8 p.m., the man reportedly surrendered.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.