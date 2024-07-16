Man drowns in Lake Marion after falling off inflatable device; another rescued

6 shot in south Minneapolis, and more headlines

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — One man drowned and another was rescued from the water in a southern Twin Cities suburb over the weekend, authorities said.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said its deptuies, along with the Lakeville police and fire departments, responded to Lake Marion at Antlers Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported a potential drowning after seeing a wave from a nearby boat knock two men off an inflatable device.

A bystander jumped into the water and saved a 19-year-old man, the sheriff's office said, but the other man went underwater and did not resurface.

Around 8 p.m., a dive team found that man dead, 40 yards offshore in 8 feet of water. The sheriff's office identified him as 26-year-old Reynaldo Antonio Patishtan Hernandez of Northfield.

"We thank and commend the bystander for his heroic, lifesaving efforts of the 19-year-old and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Patishtan Hernandez," the sheriff's office said.