Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Elderly man dies in crash at St. Paul intersection with no power

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Aug. 28, 2024
Morning headlines from Aug. 28, 2024 04:09

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man in his 90s died on Wednesday morning in a crash near Como Park, where the street lights were off because of a power outage.

According to St. Paul police, he was a passenger in a Ford Transit van that was hit by a driver in a Dodge Journey at the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Como Avenue. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m.

The van rolled to its side. The man was removed from the van and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officials say the street lights and stop lights at the intersection were not operating due to the power outages caused by a storm on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Journey is cooperating and impairment is not suspected. 

The crash is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.