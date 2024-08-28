Elderly man dies in crash at St. Paul intersection with no power

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man in his 90s died on Wednesday morning in a crash near Como Park, where the street lights were off because of a power outage.

According to St. Paul police, he was a passenger in a Ford Transit van that was hit by a driver in a Dodge Journey at the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Como Avenue. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m.

The van rolled to its side. The man was removed from the van and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officials say the street lights and stop lights at the intersection were not operating due to the power outages caused by a storm on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Journey is cooperating and impairment is not suspected.

The crash is under investigation.