Man dies after shooting outside north Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis early Wednesday.

When officers arrived to the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 12 a.m., they found a man in his 40s with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died at the hospital.

Police say it looked like he was outside a home when he was shot.

No arrests have been made.