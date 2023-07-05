Man dies after shooting outside north Minneapolis home
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis early Wednesday.
When officers arrived to the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 12 a.m., they found a man in his 40s with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died at the hospital.
READ MORE: 2 men shot near Franklin Ave light rail station, 3 boys arrested
Police say it looked like he was outside a home when he was shot.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.