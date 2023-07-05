Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after shooting outside north Minneapolis home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man dies after shooting outside north Minneapolis home
Man dies after shooting outside north Minneapolis home 00:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis early Wednesday.

When officers arrived to the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 12 a.m., they found a man in his 40s with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died at the hospital.

READ MORE: 2 men shot near Franklin Ave light rail station, 3 boys arrested

Police say it looked like he was outside a home when he was shot.

No arrests have been made.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.