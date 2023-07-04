2 men shot near Franklin Ave light rail station, 3 boys arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after two men were shot near the Franklin Avenue light rail station on Monday evening.

According to Minneapolis police, around 8 p.m., officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South.

The men were both taken to the hospital. Police believe the shooting was the result of an "altercation" with others, who had already fled the scene by the time they arrived.

Shortly after, police learned that someone who was believed to be involved in the shooting was at a nearby home. Officers arrested two 15-year-old boys and one 17-year-old after a brief pursuit.

Police also recovered a gun.