Man dies after shooting, Rochester police investigating

1 dead in Rochester shooting on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 4100 block of Manor Woods Drive Northwest.

Police say that they found a man with a gunshot wound and lifesaving measures were provided. The man died at the scene.

Police took a person into custody and say there is no threat to the public.

Rochester police are investigating.