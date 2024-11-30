Watch CBS News
Man dies after shooting, Rochester police investigating

By Chloe Rosen

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 4100 block of Manor Woods Drive Northwest. 

Police say that they found a man with a gunshot wound and lifesaving measures were provided. The man died at the scene. 

Police took a person into custody and say there is no threat to the public. 

Rochester police are investigating. 

