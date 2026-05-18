Man, 38, dead after attempted vehicle theft in south Minneapolis; no arrests

A 38-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from a vehicle following an attempted auto theft in south Minneapolis on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of 43rd Avenue South around 1:35 p.m. for what was initially reported as a personal injury accident. Police said they provided medical aid for the man, who was unconscious in the street. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died on Sunday.

Investigators said the man confronted two individuals who were trying to steal his vehicle. The individuals stopped the attempted theft and ran back to the vehicle they arrived in.

According to police, as the individuals left, the man was either hit by their vehicle or he jumped onto the hood.

The way the motorist was driving caused the man to be thrown from the hood of the vehicle, which resulted in him sustaining a serious head injury.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been made.

Police say they're working to learn what led to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to either call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5845 and leave a voicemail or email the agency here. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip here.

The nonprofit Every Third Saturday, which is located on the same block where the incident took place, said in a Facebook post that its internship director, Amos Ferrier, died after he was severely injured during a robbery.