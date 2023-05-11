Man charged with stabbing girlfriend's 12-year-old son

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 50-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's 12-year-old son multiple times last week.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue South on Saturday. The victim's mother said her boyfriend, Craig Stevens, was locked in the apartment, holding a knife to her son's neck.

When police kicked in the door, they found Stevens sitting on the couch holding a knife that was buried into the boy's upper chest, documents say. Stevens refused to drop the knife but was eventually Tased by officers, and the boy was able to roll away from the couch.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Tuesday, he was in stable condition, though doctors said he will have permanent disfigurements from injuries.

According to the complaint, Stevens' girlfriend told officers he was a regular methamphetamine user who had left treatment a little over a week before the stabbing. He'd allegedly been using meth since coming home, and had been holding knives and acting paranoid.

Stevens is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.