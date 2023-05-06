12-year-old boy seriously injured in Minneapolis stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after police say he was stabbed Saturday afternoon in a Minneapolis apartment.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it went to an apartment on the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue South after an unknown trouble call to 911 where children were heard screaming inside an apartment.

Officers met a woman who informed them her 9 and 12-year-old sons were locked in her apartment with a man armed with a knife.

Police forced entry into the apartment and confronted the man, who was allegedly holding the 12-year-old to himself and holding a knife to the boy's neck.

After giving commands for the man to drop the knife, one of the officers deployed a Taser, causing the man to drop his grip on the boy, who was able to get away, MPD reports.

EMS transported the 12-year-old boy to HCMC with potentially life-threatening stab wounds. His current condition is unknown.

Police arrested the man, who they say fought with the officers while being placed in custody.

The man also went to the hospital for suspected drug-related issues, according to the police report. He will be booked into jail once cleared by the hospital.

Police say the suspect was known to the mother and investigators are working to determine the nature of their relationship.