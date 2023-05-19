Man charged with shooting rival gang member in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a rival gang member in north Minneapolis in April.

Donta Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Hennepin County on Friday.

According to charging documents, there was a party at a home on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue on April 9 with "dozens to hundreds" of attendees. The victim, identified later as 34-year-old Quinntrail Young, saw a woman climbing out of a bedroom window trying to steal money.

Young went outside to try to find the woman, but wasn't able to locate her. Documents say he walked back to the house and bent down to tie his shoe. That's when Brown came out of the home, pulled out a handgun, and shot Young twice in the head and neck, charges state.

Young was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police were able to tie Brown's cell phone location data to the crime scene.

Charging documents say Brown is a known member of the hybrid street gang "SUB," a branch of the Lows, which operate south of Broadway Avenue. Their direct rival is "YNT," an offshoot of the Highs, which operate north of Broadway Avenue. Young was a known member of YNT, documents say.

Brown denied being at the residence in a post-Miranda statement. He's in custody, held on a $1 million bond.