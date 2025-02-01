Man arrested after barricading inside Le Sueur home

LE SUEUR, Minn. — Police in southern Minnesota arrested a man who had barricaded inside his home for hours on Saturday.

The Le Sueur Police Department responded to a report of a potential domestic situation on the 400 block of South Main Street around 3 p.m.

As officers were arriving, a man at the home barricaded himself inside along with a juvenile, police said.

Shortly before midnight, law enforcement took the man into custody. The juvenile was found safe.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department, Belle Plaine police, St. Peter police and other law enforcement agencies assisted in the incident.