Man arrested, infant hospitalized for evaluation after crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was arrested and an infant was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 4-month-old's hospitalization was a precautionary measure and made no mention of any injuries to anyone else involved in the crash.

The crash happened on northbound I-35W near Diamond Lake Road around 10:20 a.m.

A driver in a Ford Explorer was "driving erratically," according to the state patrol, and hit a Ford Edge. The Edge then hit the concrete median wall.

The Explorer kept going, then left the roadway and rolled. The driver left the scene before the patrol arrived, the agency said, and no witnesses could offer a description.

Shortly after the crash, medics found a 30-year-old man walking on a nearby ramp. He said he was a passenger in the Explorer, according to the patrol, and was arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County.

The infant was in the backseat of the Edge. A 27-year-old man was driving the vehicle, and there was another passenger as well.