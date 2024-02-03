Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed on St. Paul's east side; city's 2nd pedestrian crash in 24 hours

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is dead after he was struck by a minivan Friday evening on St. Paul's east side.

St. Paul police say officers were called to East Mechanic Avenue and Van Dyke Street in the Eastern Hazel Park neighborhood at about 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say the driver stayed and cooperated with officers.

The victim's name has not yet been released, and the crash is still under investigation.

The deadly collision comes just one day after another pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was stuck on Highway 52 near Eaton Street in the West Side neighborhood. Police say that victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 12:11 PM CST

