Man arrested after 66-year-old Lakeville woman's death ruled a homicide

A 69-year-old man has been arrested after a Lakeville, Minnesota, woman's death was ruled a homicide, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The 66-year-old woman, identified by the sheriff's office as Barbara Ann McBride-Law, was found dead on Aug. 30, 2025, in a camper at Mac's Park Place in Mazeppa, Minnesota. Officials said a medical examiner later ruled the cause of her death was homicidal violence and the manner of death was homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives, deputies and the Wabasha County Attorney's Office spent hundreds of hours on an investigation that led to the Madison, Minnesota, man's arrest. The probe "spanned into other states," officials said.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, the sheriff's office said.