Woman's death at Wabasha County campground warrants further investigation, sheriff says

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

A 63-year-old woman's death at a southeastern Minnesota campground has been ruled suspicious pending further investigation, authorities said.

The woman, from Lakeville, was found dead Saturday evening in a camper at Mac's Park Place in Mazeppa, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

The woman's death was "sudden" and there was no "obvious injury or trauma," the sheriff's office said. The office added that it is standard practice to rule a death suspicious "until further information is obtained."

