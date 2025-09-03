Woman's death at Wabasha County campground warrants further investigation, sheriff says

Vice President Vance to visit Minneapolis after mass shooting, and more headlines

A 63-year-old woman's death at a southeastern Minnesota campground has been ruled suspicious pending further investigation, authorities said.

The woman, from Lakeville, was found dead Saturday evening in a camper at Mac's Park Place in Mazeppa, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

The woman's death was "sudden" and there was no "obvious injury or trauma," the sheriff's office said. The office added that it is standard practice to rule a death suspicious "until further information is obtained."