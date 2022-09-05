Man, 77, drowns in Long Lake in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say that a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday.

Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water.

The victim's family has reportedly been notified.