Man, 18, dies on his way to hospital after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man died on the way to the hospital after being shot in Minneapolis Friday night, police said.

Motorists near the intersection of East 26th Street and Longfellow Avenue flagged down officers just before 9 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

A passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene, MPD said.

Investigation shows the shooting likely happened on the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue, and the man was being driven to the hospital when those driving him spotted police.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in north Minneapolis shooting