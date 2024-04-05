1 dead, 1 seriously injured in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one man is dead and another man has life-threatening injuries after a double shooting overnight on the northside.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 12:15 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North.

Police cleared the area around 2 a.m. No arrests have been announced.

More information is expected to be released by police later, so check back for updates.