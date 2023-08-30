Male shot in both legs in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A male of unknown age was shot in both legs in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the 10000 block of Zane Avenue North around 10:45 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to the city's police department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police spoke with witnesses, but ascertained no information about the suspect.
The shooting is being investigated.
