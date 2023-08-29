Watch CBS News
Child accidentally shoots another child in Brooklyn Park, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One child accidentally shot another in Brooklyn Park Monday night, police said. 

The child was seriously injured but is expected to survive. 

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 7500 block of Fremont Avenue North. Officers responded and provided aid before the injured child was taken to a hospital, police said.

The shooting is being investigated.

