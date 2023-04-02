Mail carriers picket outside downtown Minneapolis post office to call for end to mandatory overtime

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO has been reporting on mail delivery problems in some spots in Minnesota for months, but letter carriers are highlighting the poor working conditions they say are behind the problem.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) picketed outside the post office in downtown Minneapolis Sunday.

The NALC has been in contract negotiations with the United States Postal Service since the end of February, but they want to highlight why the issues they face are also impacting the mail delivery you see at home.

"Letter carriers are working 10, 12, even 14 hours a day, six and even seven days a week in some cases, and it's just not sustainable," said Tyler Vasseur, shop steward for NALC's Branch 9. "It causes people to quit, it makes the staffing crisis worse. And so we're here to rally, and we want to fight for a strong contract that addresses these issues."

The workers are calling for an end to mandatory overtime and better starting contracts to entice new workers.

USPS gave this comment Sunday to WCCO: "We respect our employees' rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock."