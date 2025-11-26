Here's why Madison, Minnesota is known as the "Lutefisk Capital of the Country"

With the holidays fast approaching, and lutefisk on the menu for many families, one Minnesota town has the distinction of being called the "Lutefisk Capital of the Country."

The moniker is a source of pride for many in Madison, Minnesota.

"Mayor Maynard Meyer, Madison, Minnesota … yeah, that's a mouthful," said the town's mayor, Maynard Meyer.

"What does lutefisk taste like to me? I'd rather not say on the air," said Madison Mayor Maynard Meyer.

His name may be a tongue twister, but when it comes to lutefisk his feelings are pretty clear.

Despite not being a fan, he has no problem promoting the Scandinavian delicacy. In the early 80's the Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis noticed that this little town in western Minnesota was buying more lutefisk per capita than anywhere else.

"Somebody clamped on to that and said we could be the 'Lutefisk Capital of the USA,'" said Meyer.

That's how Lou T. Fisk was born. He's a 25-foot-long fiberglass codfish that's been sitting in Jacobson Park since 1983.

More than once Madison has had its "Lutefisk Capital" title challenged by other towns. And when that happens, their response is: your town doesn't have Jerry Osteraas.

Every November, Madison has a lutefisk-eating contest. And every November, the 79-year-old typically wins.

"Out of 52 years, I've lost five times," said Osteraas.

This year he tied two other lutefisk-loving competitors. They ate 11 pounds of fish in one hour.

The competition starts in the kitchen. That's where VFW cook Emily Hansen says she plugs her nose and goes to work.

"To test it to make sure it's done, the fork needs to go through," said Hanson, who has been baking lutefisk for 30 years. "If we get it over done, it gets jelly like."

In one of the rare contests Osteraas lost, he blamed the fish.

"I got a dang bone stuck in my tooth and I couldn't get it out," said Osteraas. "Now I bring my needle nose pliers with."

He eats his lutefisk with butter. Others use salt and pepper. Some like it plain. Others don't like it at all. But even if you don't eat lutefisk in this town, you're still a fan.

"I see people from out of town taking pictures near the lutefisk statue all the time. Hopefully they leave with a good impression of our town," said Meyer.

Lutefisk is typically dried cod that is rehydrated in a lye solution and soaked in water before it's served.

Madison holds its annual lutefisk-eating contest during Norsefest, which is the second weekend in November.