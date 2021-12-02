MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- For 30 years, the Minnesota Assistance Council For Veterans has been working to end veteran homelessness. The nonprofit organization provides services including housing, employment and legal aid.

It address the reasons for veterans' homelessness in order to create sustainable housing opportunities.

The task of finding veterans in need and getting them the resources needed have been challenging during this past year because of COVID-19. MACV and its community partners are working harder than ever to overcome obstacles to help as many veterans as possible.

"I think there are 284 Veterans on the list today," MACV's Neil Loidolt said.

The organization has 13 transition homes throughout the metro area, working to move veterans beyond temporary shelter.

"We tend to look at what type of capacity does that bring us; it brings us over some 100 rooms to be able to house veterans who find themselves on that end of the spectrum," Loidolt said.

The homes offer a safe space for veterans to pause, catch their breath and re-focus, so they can work on their housing plan with a case manager. Some stay a couple a months, and others stay up to two years. It's all about building relationships to get veterans to the next level.

MACV operations and property manager Nate Matineau does much more than fix what's broken. He also makes sure the needs of each veteran are met, making sure they are meeting with their case managers and that the environment they live in is comfortable, clean and safe.

"I was in the Salvation Army. They are fabulous but it's hard being around 60 other people all the time, and this right here is getting back to a chance of feeling like being at home," one veteran, Randall, said.

So far in 2021, MACV has moved 63 homeless Veterans into transitional housing. Fifty Veterans now have their own place to call home.

Some started out by sleeping in their cars or on the street, ending up in hotels managed closely by MACV staff, and from there to transitional housing and eventually a home.

"I believe philosophically anybody who can help should," Loidolt said.

From financial support to volunteers, MACV needs all hands on deck to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota.

Cleaning up, building or lending their expertise, volunteers are the heart of this organization. Community partners who donate new homes and resources to fix up existing properties are also key.

