Macklemore Tour stop in Minneapolis results in unforgettable moment for one superfan

MINNEAPOLIS -- A recent Minneapolis tour stop for rapper, Macklemore, turned into an unforgettable memory for one superfan, a life lesson for everyone at the concert.

Megan Kembel and her 13-year-old daughter Willow drove from Nebraska to Minneapolis on Oct. 1 to see Willow's favorite musical artist, Macklemore.

"We had a girls' trip. It was a 982-mile trip for us," said Megan Kembel.

The two got in line outside The Armory in downtown Minneapolis early, so they got to be front row at the general admission venue.

"We waited three hours for it," said Willow Kembel.

The wait was worth it, as the mother-daughter pair secured spots right up front. Halfway through the show, Macklemore called for volunteers on stage for a dance-off.

"There's a bunch of people like, 'Get up there! get up there! come on!'" said Willow, who was chosen by the rapper and crowd members hoisted her over the security gate to get on stage.

When it was Willow's turn to dance center stage, she accidentally slipped and fell.

"I felt like I just wanted to run off that stage and get my mom," said Willow, but she didn't. Her courage kicked in, she stood up, and kept dancing.

Macklemore took notice, and brought it to the attention of the audience, using it as a teaching moment.

In a video posted on the rapper's Instagram account, he tells the crowd: "Willow you showed us what we all do in life. I've slipped before, my love. I've slipped in front of the entire world before, and you know what you did? You got back up and you kept dancing."

The crowd showed her love too, and started chanting her name.

"I was feeling so many emotions," said Willow.

"I thank him. Parent to parent, I thank him for what he did," said Megan.

A concert turned into a lesson about life: falling doesn't mean you've failed. Standing back up is your superpower.

"I learned to be more confident in myself," said Willow.

Get this - Macklemore offered Willow tickets to any of his shows for the rest of her life.