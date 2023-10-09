Watch CBS News

Macklemore fan gets special moment with rapper

The rapper, Macklemore, recently made a tour stop in Minneapolis at the Armory, where a member of the audience did something Macklemore will never forget. WCCO's Marielle Mohs talked to the fan who created one memorable moment.
