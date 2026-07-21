Amid Lynx winning streak, Kayla McBride named Player of the Week

The Minnesota Lynx are on a six-game winning streak thanks in large part to the scoring prowess of Kayla McBride, who's now earning some recognition for her efforts.

The WNBA named McBride its Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. Across three games last week, McBride shot nearly 60% from the field and 44% from three while averaging 28.3 points a night.

Her best game came July 13 against the Phoenix Mercury, when she scored 37 and added six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

On the season, McBride is 12th in the league in points per game, third in three-pointers made and fourth in win shares.

McBride was not named an All-Star this season after being on the roster the previous two seasons. Her teammates Olivia Miles and Natasha Howard were named All-Star starters, and Courtney Williams made the reserves.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lynx sit atop the WNBA standings with a 21-6 record, despite superstar Napheesa Collier having yet to play a game this season due to injury. Head coach Cheryl Reeve earlier this month became the winningest coach in league history.