Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles lead Lynx to 6th straight win, 105-102 over Storm

Kayla McBride made six 3-pointers and scored 33 points, rookie Olivia Miles had 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 105-102 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.

McBride, Miles and Courtney Williams combined for 30 of Minnesota's 37 field goals. The three guards also went 18 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Williams finished with 21 points, and Natasha Howard had 12 rebounds and three steals for Minnesota (21-6). Miles was one point shy of her career high, set on July 13 against Phoenix.

Flau'jae Johnson scored 26 points and made five 3-pointers for Seattle (6-22). Zia Cooke added 18 points off the bench, and Natisha Hiedeman had 12 points and 10 assists.

Howard poked away Seattle's inbound pass in the closing seconds, and McBride made two free throws for a 103-100 lead.

Williams made two free throws with 4 seconds left to cap the scoring. Seattle quickly got the ball to Johnson for a wide-open 3-pointer, but it bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

The teams play again on Wednesday in Seattle.