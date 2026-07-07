Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams named 2026 WNBA All-Star Reserve

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams has been named a reserve for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

This marks Williams' third All-Star selection and her second consecutive appearance.

Williams is averaging 16.2 points on 46.6% shooting from the floor and 41.7% shooting from three in addition to 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. She ranks first in the WNBA among guards in rebounds, eighth in three-point percentage and 17th in scoring and assists per game.

The guard is in her 11th season in the WNBA and her third season with Minnesota.

Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots over Alanna Smith #8 of the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center on May 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Williams joins Lynx teammates Oliva Miles and Natasha Howard, who were named starters for the All-Star Game last week. It is the second consecutive season that three players from the Lynx have earned the honor in the same season and the eighth time in franchise history.

Minnesota is tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 1 spot in the WNBA, with a 15-6 record.

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 25 in Chicago.