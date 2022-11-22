Watch CBS News
"Best gift yet": Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa announces pregnancy on 30th birthday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa announced on Tuesday, her 30th birthday, she's expecting the "best gift yet."

On Instagram, Achonwa said she's pregnant with a child due next year.

"On behalf of Lynx players, coaches and staff, I want to share a heartfelt congratulations to Natalie and her family," head coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "Being a parent is an exceptional joy and we wish Natalie a healthy pregnancy."

Achonwa's been with the Lynx for two seasons after starting her career with the Indiana Fever. She's averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds a game off the bench in Minnesota.

Earlier this year, Achonwa's teammate Napheesa Collier gave birth to a baby girl named Mila.

