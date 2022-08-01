Watch CBS News
Jefferson, Fowles lead Lynx to 84-77 victory over Sparks

LOS ANGELES -- Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-77 on Sunday.

Jefferson shot 9 for 14 and Fowles made her first eight shots before missing on her final attempt for Minnesota (12-19). Kayla McBride added 15 points, Rachel Banham scored 10 points off the bench and Jessica Shepard grabbed 10 rebounds.

Fowles' bucket gave the Lynx a 9-7 lead and they never trailed again. Jefferson had 16 points and Fowles scored 10, helping the Lynx to a 52-43 lead at intermission.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points to lead Los Angeles (12-17). Brittney Sykes added 15 points, and Katie Lou Samuelson and Chennedy Carter each scored 10.

Minnesota shot 54.4% overall and made 6 of 11 from 3-point range. The Lynx held Los Angeles to 36.1% shooting, including 6 of 24 from beyond the arc.

