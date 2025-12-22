Man twice convicted in Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh's killing gets life without parole

Lyndon Wiggins, the man twice convicted for orchestrating the kidnapping and killing of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Monday afternoon.

Last month, Wiggins was found guilty in his re-do trial on three charges: aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder and aiding and abetting kidnapping.

Lyndon Wiggins during his sentencing hearing on Dec. 22, 2025. WCCO

The premediated murder conviction alone puts him in prison for life. He was also given a 240-month sentence for the attempted murder conviction, which will be served consecutively with the 189 months he received on the kidnapping charge.

Wiggins was given 1,981 days credit on the kidnapping charge, which is being served concurrently with a federal drug conviction. He was also ordered to pay restitution from his prison wages.

The New Year's Eve killing

Baugh, a 27-year-old mother of two who worked with Kris Lindahl Real Estate, was lured into a sham home showing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, by Wiggins and Elsa Segura on New Year's Eve 2019.

When she arrived, two men — Cedric Berry and Berry Davis — put her into a rental van. The men then drove to the north Minneapolis home of Baugh's boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, where Berry and Davis shot him several times. Mitchell-Momo's two young daughters were home at the time.

Hours later, Baugh was found shot dead about six miles south in a northside alley.

Mitchell-Momo survived the attack, telling investigators at the time he didn't know who would want to shoot him, but named Wiggins as someone who wanted to harm him.

Monique Baugh Monique Baugh via Facebook

Convictions and reversals

In July 2021, Davis and Berry each received life sentences for Baugh's death. Segura was convicted later that year, and Wiggins followed suit in early 2022.

But Segura's and Wiggins' convictions were reversed in 2024 by the Minnesota Supreme Court. In Wiggins case, the court ruled the trial judge gave erroneous legal instructions to the jury.

In Segura's case, two of the charges she was convicted of — aiding and abetting in first-degree felony murder while committed a kidnapping, and to commit great bodily harm — were upheld.

Left to right: Cedric Berry, Elsa Segura and Berry Davis HCSO

But the court ruled that evidence wasn't strong enough to convict her of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder and or premeditated attempted murder.

Segura ultimately pleaded guilty to kidnapping later that year and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 13, 2025.