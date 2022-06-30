Watch CBS News
Local News

Kris Lindahl files to trademark his outstretched arm pose

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Kris Lindahl files to trademark his outstretched arm pose
Kris Lindahl files to trademark his outstretched arm pose 01:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kris Lindahl has filed to trademark this iconic pose you see on billboards all over the state.

Lindhal says the pose - arms stretched out, staring straight ahead, with a big smile on his face - has become "iconic" and he's trying to prevent any copy-cats.

A mock-up of the pose was tweeted by Timberlake Law.

The trademark filing specifies that the person depicted has to have their arms slightly higher than perpendicular to the torso - and their fingers splayed.

"We're excited about applying to register the 'arms out' symbol as a trademark for our real estate and related services. Our big goal here is to protect our brand for our team and our clients. I want to be clear that this is not about us trying to stop the general public from holding their arms out or doing the pose. We welcome that. Our goal is to prevent consumer confusion and stop industry copycats from trading on our brand. The pose has become iconic. People see it and instantly associate it with Kris Lindahl Real Estate," Lindahl said in a statement.

Lindahl says he wants people to know if they see the pose in an advertisement, that it's associated with Kris Lindahl Real Estate. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 6:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.