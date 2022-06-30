Kris Lindahl files to trademark his outstretched arm pose

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kris Lindahl has filed to trademark this iconic pose you see on billboards all over the state.

Lindhal says the pose - arms stretched out, staring straight ahead, with a big smile on his face - has become "iconic" and he's trying to prevent any copy-cats.

A mock-up of the pose was tweeted by Timberlake Law.

Application to register



"a depiction of a human shown from chest up, smiling and looking straight ahead, with arms outstretched slightly higher than perpendicular to the torso and fingers splayed"



as a trademark for



real estate brokerage serviceshttps://t.co/BkSB2TM08O pic.twitter.com/V3FmkLB7JX — Trademarks Are Magic (@TimberlakeLaw) June 29, 2022

The trademark filing specifies that the person depicted has to have their arms slightly higher than perpendicular to the torso - and their fingers splayed.

"We're excited about applying to register the 'arms out' symbol as a trademark for our real estate and related services. Our big goal here is to protect our brand for our team and our clients. I want to be clear that this is not about us trying to stop the general public from holding their arms out or doing the pose. We welcome that. Our goal is to prevent consumer confusion and stop industry copycats from trading on our brand. The pose has become iconic. People see it and instantly associate it with Kris Lindahl Real Estate," Lindahl said in a statement.

Lindahl says he wants people to know if they see the pose in an advertisement, that it's associated with Kris Lindahl Real Estate.