Luminary Loppet will be on land this year, organizers say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Luminary Loppet will be on land this weekend, organizers say
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Luminary Loppet in Minneapolis, which was delayed until this weekend, will now entirely be on land, organizers confirmed Thursday. 

The annual winter event usually takes place on Lake of the Isles in South Minneapolis. 

For the Saturday event, organizers say features on the lake can be viewed from land and participants are not allowed on the lake. 

In mid-January, the event was rescheduled due to heavy snow and warmer temperatures. 

The Luminary Loppet is a part of the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival. Click here for more information. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

