Low-flying helicopter visits downtown Minneapolis again

MINNEAPOLIS – For the second weekend in a row, there was a strange sight in the skies over downtown Minneapolis that had many scratching their heads.

A crane helicopter is installing heating and cooling equipment atop U.S. Bank Plaza.  

530p-vo-crane-helicopte-wcco2x65.jpg

Because of the size of the equipment involved and the location, they had to bring in the helicopter and pilot from California.

