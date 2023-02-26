Low-flying helicopter visits downtown Minneapolis again
MINNEAPOLIS – For the second weekend in a row, there was a strange sight in the skies over downtown Minneapolis that had many scratching their heads.
A crane helicopter is installing heating and cooling equipment atop U.S. Bank Plaza.
Because of the size of the equipment involved and the location, they had to bring in the helicopter and pilot from California.
