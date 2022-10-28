Little people, big parade: The festivities are on in America's Halloween Capitol

ANOKA, Minn. -- Hundreds of people from throughout the state lined five blocks of downtown Anoka's main street Friday.

As per Halloween tradition, the kids were the star of the show.

"This is what brings our community and our town together," said Anoka Halloween Ambassador Mallory Jones. "This is what we all share. It attracts so many people from around the state just because of how special it really is. It just feels like home."

Elementary and middle school students and marching bands led the "Big Parade of Little People" parade through downtown.

"It's just a fun way to celebrate Halloween together and get the kids involved," Claire Tembreull, also a Halloween Ambassador, said. "Kind of count down the last couple of days before it's the big day. Halloween is here in Anoka."

Laura Hansen made the trip to the parade with her grandson Deacon.

"I want him to experience what I experienced growing up and listen to the marching band - I was part of the marching band. He enjoyed that last year, so we're coming back," she said.

Just one block away at Anoka's city hall, carver Mike Rudolph worked all day Friday to carve a 2,500-pound pumpkin. The pumpkin, nicknamed "Maverick", will be a centerpiece of Saturday's grand parade.

"It is a fun day for the kids, and everyone should have a happy Halloween," Rudolph said. "People have been very excited. Anoka is the Halloween Capitol of the world, after all."

Saturday's Grand Parade starts at 1 p.m. in downtown Anoka.