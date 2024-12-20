Creativity blossoming at tree filled with poems in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — In the Bryant neighborhood of south Minneapolis, there's a tree that doesn't ask for much — just a little kindness and the willingness to connect.
"Read a poem, write a poem, take a poem, share a poem, say a poem, let a poem roam," is written on the inside of the Little Free Poet Tree.
Davin Haukebo-Bol received the inconspicuous box five years ago from his nephew, Tony Bol. Since that time, it's been in a tree, waiting patiently and humbly for poems.
"He saw me posting some of my poetry online and he reached out to me and thought I would be a good steward for this," said Haukebo-Bol.
Over the last five years, many have contributed to the box, but for Haukebo-Bol, it's all about those early childhood attempts at creating poetry.
"Little kids love it the most. Sometimes you can tell it's a kid just by the handwriting," said Haukebo-Bol. "I love how little kids make simple observations like the sky is blue or a dog says woof."
There's no requirement, no guidelines, just the spirit of sharing a connection with a stranger.
"Life is all about experience, a poem forces you to stop and observe how you are feeling, what you are seeing and witnessing and about taking a moment to enjoy life," said Hauekebo-Bol.
Each poem is a snapshot of the human experience — whether it be joy or sorrow. The Little Free Poet Tree gives people a chance to connect in a myriad of ways.
"Other people may be dealing with stuff, maybe a little hurt," said Haukebo-Bol. "People even posted 'Hey if you need any help, reach out to me. Here's my number.'"
The box was created by Sharing With Others, a local organization supporting the Little Free Library movement.