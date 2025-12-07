Minnesota State Patrol investigating deadly pedestrian crash on I-35E

Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Sunday evening in the northern Twin Cities metro.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near north Interstate 35E between Exit 120 for Ramsey County Road J and Exit 123 for Main Street in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles being restricted to driving on the shoulder of the highway, opposite to the crash.

It is unclear if any other injuries occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.